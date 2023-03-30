Outlook: The Eagles should again challenge for Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV titles. Rutgers recruit Justin Sweeney (75 strikeouts in 49 ⅔ innings) and Coastal Carolina recruit Cameron Flukey (63 strikeouts in 38 ⅓ innings) are a formidable duo. Sophomore infielder Jake Cagna batted .368 with 30 RBIs last season. Oakcrest transfer senior Joel Thompson will give the Eagles a boost on the mound and in the infield.