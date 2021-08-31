 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Jana Reilly (fourth season)

2020 record: 3-8

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: Seniors Aysha McKim (setter) and Selma Bouchouar (middle blocker) will lead a strong junior class, as well as the younger players, Reilly said. The Eagles lost six players to graduation, but juniors Ana Jones and Sarah Hickey (outside hitters) and Georgia Gaskill (middle blocker) will help the younger players learn the skills needed to succeed.

"This is the strongest varsity team we have had to date, and we are excited to get out there and play," Reilly said.

