Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Christian Wiech (10th season)

2020 record: 6-6

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: EHT graduated nine seniors that combined for a 39-21-5 record over the previous four seasons. With a youthful team in 2021, the Eagles are just excited to get back to a full season after the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020. Senior midfielders Adeline Umphlett and Alicia Page:, senior defender Jenna Green, junior midfielder Madeline Eye and sophomore forward Gabriella Piantadosi are expected to lead the team.

"Egg Harbor Township will compete once again for the CAL American Conference title," Wiech said.

