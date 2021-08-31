Egg Harbor Township

What to watch: EHT graduated nine seniors that combined for a 39-21-5 record over the previous four seasons. With a youthful team in 2021, the Eagles are just excited to get back to a full season after the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020. Senior midfielders Adeline Umphlett and Alicia Page:, senior defender Jenna Green, junior midfielder Madeline Eye and sophomore forward Gabriella Piantadosi are expected to lead the team.