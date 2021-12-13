Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Zach Agostino (fourth season)
Last season’s record: 7-4
Outlook: The Eagles will have a good group of sophomores and juniors, and their middle weights are expected to be strong. Junior standout Sean Dever, who qualified for the shortened state tournament at 120 pounds last season, will return for EHT. Juniors Nicholas and Vincent Faldetta, who are twins, and Matt Dugan and Xavier Meneses-Fedeli are other key wrestlers to watch for EHT.
“Goals are to make the Group IV playoffs with a state qualifier(s) and advance at least half the team to the region tournament,” Agostino said.
