 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township
0 comments

Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Zach Agostino (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 7-4

Outlook: The Eagles will have a good group of sophomores and juniors, and their middle weights are expected to be strong. Junior standout Sean Dever, who qualified for the shortened state tournament at 120 pounds last season, will return for EHT. Juniors Nicholas and Vincent Faldetta, who are twins, and Matt Dugan and Xavier Meneses-Fedeli are other key wrestlers to watch for EHT.

“Goals are to make the Group IV playoffs with a state qualifier(s) and advance at least half the team to the region tournament,” Agostino said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News