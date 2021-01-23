Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Adam Swift
Last season’s record: 14-11
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players; Lauren Baxter, 5-5, Sr., G; Miki Pomatto, 5-6, Sr., G; Kierstyn Zinckgraf, 5-8, Jr., F; Katrina Suarez, 5-7, Jr., F; Amelia Zinckgraf, 5-7, So., F; Yani Davis, 5-5, Sr., G; Hayley Henderson, 5-6, Jr., G; Kara Wilson, 5-7, So., F; Lindsay Dodd, 5-7, So., F; Olivia Cutaia, 5-6, Sr., G; Sofie Palumbo, 5-1, Sr., G
Outlook: The Eagles appear poised to improve on last season’s winning record. Baxter averaged led the team with 194 points and 80 steals last season. Sisters Kierstyn and Amelia Zinckgraf are promising young players.
