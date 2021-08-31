Egg Harbor Township

What to watch: EHT graduated a lot of talented, including 2020 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year Ahmad Brock. The Eagles are relatively young, but do return some talented and experienced players, defenders Dominic Talvacchio (senior) and Luca Lainez (junior), senior midfielder Henry Calix-Recart, senior forward Jackson Griffith and goalkeepers Nick Marin (senior) and Brett Barnes (junior). Lambert expects the youngers to have an impact right away, even some who are coming up from the junior varsity squad.