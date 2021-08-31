 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Pete Lambert (14th season) 

2020 record: 12-2

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: EHT graduated a lot of talented, including 2020 Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year Ahmad Brock. The Eagles are relatively young, but do return some talented and experienced players, defenders Dominic Talvacchio (senior) and Luca Lainez (junior), senior midfielder Henry Calix-Recart, senior forward Jackson Griffith and goalkeepers Nick Marin (senior) and Brett Barnes (junior). Lambert expects the youngers to have an impact right away, even some who are coming up from the junior varsity squad.

"We hope to repeat as division champs this season and make another run into Group IV playoffs," Lambert said. "(EHT) has been there before, now it's time to bring home some hardware."

