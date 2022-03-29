EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Outlook: The Eagles look very strong during their scrimmages and practices, and are expected to be very good, Risley said. Junior Anna Smith, a second-team Press All-Star last season who scored 31 goals and had 65 ground balls, returns to lead the midfield. Senior midfielders Emily Gargan and Hayley Henderson, junior defender Kara Wilson and junior goalie Bri Magnia also return. Gargan and Macchia were honorable mentions in 2021.