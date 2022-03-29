 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

  • 0

Coach: Lynn Risley (first season)

2021 record: 11-7

Anna Smith headshot

Smith

Outlook: The Eagles look very strong during their scrimmages and practices, and are expected to be very good, Risley said. Junior Anna Smith, a second-team Press All-Star last season who scored 31 goals and had 65 ground balls, returns to lead the midfield. Senior midfielders Emily Gargan and Hayley Henderson, junior defender Kara Wilson and junior goalie Bri Magnia also return. Gargan and Macchia were honorable mentions in 2021.

"Our motto this year is 'Gotta be us,' and we plan to use that as our motivation this season," Risley said. "(EHT) will be a team to look out for."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News