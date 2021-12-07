EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

What to watch: The Eagles graduated three key seniors, including three-time first-team Press All-Stars Ava McDonough and Alexandria Cotter. But EHT has a deep lineup led by Olivia Evans, a two-year first-team All-Star. Kayla Nguyen, Denise Yushan, Katie Carlos, Samantha Bork, Rhylee Cornell and Sydney Moore are big scorers. Other important swimmers include Ava Nehmad, Ally Seiverd, Meredith Elko and Jewel Mallari. Freshman prospects include Rachel Yushan (Denise’s sister), Julia Latham, Summer DeWitt and Jasmine Chen.

“We have a great team atmosphere with great upperclassman leadership and younger talent,” Jamieson said. “We have talent all through the lineup. We’re looking forward to the season and we’re looking to capitalize on what we learned from last year.”