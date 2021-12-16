Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Adam Swift
Last season’s record: 8-6
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Kierstyn Zinckgraf, 5-10, Sr., F; Katrina Suarez, 5-7, Sr., G; Amelia Zinckgraf, 5-9, Jr., G; Kara Wilson, 5-8, Jr., F; Lindsay Dodd, 5-8, Jr., F; Maddie Eye, 5-8, Jr., F; Eva Derbyshire, 5-10, Jr., F; Jenna Gray, 5-9, So., F; Lyla Brown, 5-7, Fr., G; Averie Harding, 6-1, Fr., F; Ava Kraybill, 5-8, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Eagles will rely on their athletic ability and defense to generate offense and scoring opportunities.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com