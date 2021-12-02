 Skip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Coach: Mark Jamieson

2021 record: 9-1

What to watch: The Eagles finished at No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, which included all local teams last winter to adapt to the pandemic-affected season.

EHT lost only to St. Augustine Prep 113-57 on opening day on Feb. 16. The Eagles beat the Prep 105-65 in their final meet on March 22.

Seniors Kevin Lin and Ethan Do, and sophomore Dylan DeWitt, all returning first-team Press All-Stars, are among this season’s leaders. Twins Leo and Alex Smilevski are good scorers, along with freshman brother Max Smilevski. Danny Ireland, Michael Wojciechowicz, Charles Schreiner, Will Nguyen and Charlie Seiverd should keep EHT near the top.

“We’re happy to be back for a full season with playoffs,” Jamieson said. “We’re looking forward to the postseason and working hard and getting good times at the end of the year.

