Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Kristi Troster
Last season’s record: 19-5
2022 prediction: Contender
Outlook: The Eagles return seven starters and have plenty of speed and depth. Senior outfielder Kayla Dollard batted .443 with 28 stolen bases last season. Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard struck out 76 in 56 2/3 innings last season. Junior shortstop Madison Biddle hit seven home runs last season.
