Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Adam Swift

Last season’s record: 15-10

2022-23 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Eagles should be aggressive on defense and feature a balanced scoring attack. Sophomore point guard Lyla Brown averaged nearly nine points and three steals last season. Seniors Lindsay Dodd and Amelia Zinckgraf are team captains.

Tags

