EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Coach: Zach Agostino (third season)
Last season’s record: 6-20
Outlook: The Eagles bring a mix of experienced and some newcomers to the mat this season. EHT should be stronger in the lower weights, Agostino said. District champion and region qualifier Sean Dever and Hector Reyes (132), Nick Faldetta (126) and Vince Faldetta (120), who all finished fourth at District 30, all return. Angelina Leone also returns for the girls side after a fourth-place finish in the South Region.
“Goal is to advance a wrestler to the state tournament,” Agostino said.
