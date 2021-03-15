EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Outlook: The Eagles bring a mix of experienced and some newcomers to the mat this season. EHT should be stronger in the lower weights, Agostino said. District champion and region qualifier Sean Dever and Hector Reyes (132), Nick Faldetta (126) and Vince Faldetta (120), who all finished fourth at District 30, all return. Angelina Leone also returns for the girls side after a fourth-place finish in the South Region.