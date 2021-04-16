Egg Harbor Township

Coach: C.J. Walters (fourth season)
2019 record: 3-13
Outlook: Walters noted that the team chemistry and closeness on and off the field is the strongest it has been in a long time, which should help this season. Senior midfielders Drew Carpenter and PJ Hladun, senior defenseman Manny Bettencourt, senior goalie Keith DeLucca and senior attacker RJ Matthews will lead the Eagles. The senior leadership will be the trademark of the team.
“Speaking for everyone involved in our program, we are grateful to be back on the field and cannot wait to make the most of every moment of it,” Walters said.
