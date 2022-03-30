 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township

Coach: Bryan Carmichael

Last season’s record: 19-5

2022 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: The Eagles reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals last season and should again be one of South Jersey’s top teams with nine starters back. Junior pitcher/first baseman Justin Sweeney has committed to Rutgers. He batted .356 and was 5-1 on the mound with 56 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings last season. Junior pitcher Cameron Flukey is a Coastal Carolina recruit with a fastball in the low 90s.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
