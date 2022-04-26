 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township softball 9, OLMA 0

The Eagles improved to 12-0.

Madison Dollard pitched a two-hitter for visiting EHT, which is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Dollard struck out12 and walked two.

The visiting Eagles pounded out 15 hits, including home runs by Sienna Walterson and Payton Colbert. Walterson also had a double, a single and four RBIs, and Colbert and Riley Martini also had three hits. For OLMA (3-5), Maggie Douglas and Faith Huscher each had hits.

