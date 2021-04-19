Egg Harbor Township softball 19, Vineland 1

Delaney Sullivan hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and knocked in eight runs to lead EHT to the win. Kayla Dollard and Ryley Martini each knocked in three runs.
Haley Korsack struck out seven and threw a five-inning no-hitter.
EHT 07075 – 19 13 2
Vineland 001 00 – 1 0 3
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today