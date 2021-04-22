 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township softball 17, Lower Cape May 2
Egg Harbor Township softball 17, Lower Cape May 2

Sienna Walterson was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Gianna Carmen had two hits and scored three runs for EHT.

EHT, No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 2-0.

Egg Harbor Township 10 3 4 00 – 17 9

Lower Cape May 000 20 – 2 2

