Egg Harbor Township softball 13, ACIT 2
Delaney Sullivan knocked in four runs for EHT. Hayley Korsak struck out 13 in five innings for the win.

EHT is 16-3.

EHT 203 170 0 – 13 9 0

ACIT 000 200 0 – 2 5 4

