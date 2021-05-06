Egg Harbor Township softball 11, Vineland 1

Madison Biddle hit two home runs and knocked in four runs for EHT. Delaney Sullivan was 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the winning Eagles.
Haley Korsak struck out six in five innings for the win.
EHT improved to 9-3.
Vineland 000 10 – 1 3 1
Egg Harbor Township 032 42– 11 15 1
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
