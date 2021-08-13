Egg Harbor Township seeks first winning season since 2010

Mahana leads the defensive line. He made 28 tackles, 7.5 for losses, last season. Eugene Allen is a promising defensive lineman

The defense should also be bolstered by a pair of sophomore transfers. Evan Mensh (Ocean City) steps in at middle linebacker, while Mike Simeon (Absegami) should contribute on the defensive line. John Mahana shifts from the defensive to outside linebacker.

Malachi Rollins and Malachi Wesley give EHT experience in the secondary. Both intercepted passes last season.

Egg Harbor Township hosts rival Mainland Regional in the season opener on Aug. 27.

“It’s really important for us to come out and play well in that game,” Stetser said. “That first game of the year is big for us. High school kids, confidence, if you come out and play well you can roll from there.”

Stetser said EHT has to eliminate the penalties and mistakes that have hurt the team in the past.

“We have enough good kids that if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we’ll compete,” he said. “When we play clean football, we play well.”

