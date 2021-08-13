Egg Harbor Township seeks first winning season since 2010

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team finished 5-6 in 2019.
The Eagles were 3-3 last season.
The Eagles hope they are headed this season toward the program’s first winning season since 2010.
“We have a good senior class,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “These guys have been kind of building over the past couple of years. We’re expecting them to be a year better. It’s a talented group with experience."
The Eagles return eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
Junior quarterback Christian Rando played the last two years and threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
“He’s grown. He’s filled out physically,” Stetser said. “He has a big arm. He has good leadership qualities. We’re excited about the quarterback position.”
Rondell Vaughan returns at running back after rushing for 193 yards last season. Mohamed Soumaworo should also contribute in the backfield.
The Eagles are experienced on the offensive with Michelot Sine, James Mahana, Julian Rivera, Cody Griggs and Noal Levering. The five linemen average 254 pounds.
“We feel like the offensive line is going to be the strength of our team,” Stetser said. “They have a lot of experience. They’re big. They’re strong.”
Mahana leads the defensive line. He made 28 tackles, 7.5 for losses, last season. Eugene Allen is a promising defensive lineman
The defense should also be bolstered by a pair of sophomore transfers. Evan Mensh (Ocean City) steps in at middle linebacker, while Mike Simeon (Absegami) should contribute on the defensive line. John Mahana shifts from the defensive to outside linebacker.
Malachi Rollins and Malachi Wesley give EHT experience in the secondary. Both intercepted passes last season.
Egg Harbor Township hosts rival Mainland Regional in the season opener on Aug. 27.
“It’s really important for us to come out and play well in that game,” Stetser said. “That first game of the year is big for us. High school kids, confidence, if you come out and play well you can roll from there.”
Stetser said EHT has to eliminate the penalties and mistakes that have hurt the team in the past.
“We have enough good kids that if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we’ll compete,” he said. “When we play clean football, we play well.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com