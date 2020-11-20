Egg Harbor Township restaurant to reopen next week

Julianos Pub and Grill, on Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, is slated to reopen early next week, as they are still waiting on test results, according to a post on their Facebook page.
Update !!!!!! We are unable to open on Friday November 20th as we are awaiting Covid 19 testing results so that we can...Posted by Julianos Pub and Grill on Thursday, November 19, 2020
Due to the overwhelming spike in Covid 19 cases Juliano’s Pub and Grill will close til Friday Nov 20th to complete...Posted by Julianos Pub and Grill on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!