Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Graziella R. Randazzo, 23, of Hammonton, was arrested May 28 and charged with Threaten to Kill, Kidnapping, Possess Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Weapon, Conspiracy, Robbery.

Walter Pressley, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 28 and charged with Threaten to Kill, Kidnapping, Possess Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Weapon, Conspiracy, Robbery.

Jose F. Estrada, IV, 21, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 28 and charged with Threaten to Kill, Kidnapping, Possess Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Weapon, Conspiracy, Robbery.

Tashaun M. Pressley, 22, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested May 28 and charged with Threaten to Kill, Kidnapping, Possess Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Possession of Weapon, Conspiracy, Robbery.

Ethan J. Huffman, 19, Hockessin, DE, was arrested May 29 and charged with Driving Under Influence.

Shawtoni L. Boyette, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 28 and charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempt to Elude Police.

Michael A. Russell, 56, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 29 and charged with Shoplifting.

Daniel J. Cunningham Jr., 41, of Magnolia, was arrested May 30 and charged with Shoplifting.

Ahhirah M. Muhammad, 22, of Levittown, PA, was arrested May 31 and charged with Simple Assault.

Patrick J. Clayton, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 1 and charged with Driving Under Influence.

Stacey M. Hughes, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 1 and charged with Shoplifting.

Artie Johnson, 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested June 1 and charged with Shoplifting.

Felix A. Javier Jr., 34, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 2 and charged with Simple Assault.

Edmund A. Adkisson Jr., 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 2 and charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting.

Danielle N. Brolewicz, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested June 2 and charged with Driving Under Influence.