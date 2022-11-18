 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township pair accused of defrauding victims indicted

MAYS LANDING — A man and woman from Egg Harbor Township were indicted Thursday on charges of theft after police say they allegedly defrauded victims.

Wei Song, 59, and Botao Liu, 52, were arrested in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, on warrants, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Sept. 1.

Song defrauded one victim of more than $600,000 in cash, wrote millions of dollars in bad checks and incurred more than $3 million in identity theft losses against them, with which Liu conspired, authorities said.

Police said after their September arrests that Song has used aliases Coco Li, Min Wang and Juny Li. 

Song faces up to 30 years in prison for both first-and second-degree offenses. Liu faces up to 35 years for his first, second and third-degree charges, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The Prosecutor's Office on Friday did not say what Liu's penalties could be if convicted.

Anyone who suspects they were defrauded by the pair should contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or online at acpo.org/tips.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

