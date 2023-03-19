EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was injured in a single-car crash on Tilton Road when his vehicle suffered mechanical failure, he told police Saturday.

Sean Pizzo, 33, said he was traveling south on Tilton Road past Larue Avenue near Robin Road at about 11:45 p.m. when his 2018 Nissan sedan pulled to the right due to a mechanical failure, causing the car to strike a telephone pole and overturn.

Police arrived to find Pizzo outside his vehicle, suffering from minor to moderate injuries, police said. The telephone pole had been sheared at the base with electrical wires lying in the roadway. Traffic was detoured around the area for about two hours while the scene was investigated and the vehicle removed.

The EHT Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics, Cardiff Volunteer Fire Department and Atlantic City Electric responded to the scene.

Pizzo was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in Atlantic City for nonlife-threatening injuries.