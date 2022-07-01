 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Press of Atlantic City is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ocean Casino Resort

Egg Harbor Township Lady Eagles' Basketball Camp

  • 0

Egg Harbor Township Lady Eagles' Basketball Camp

Sponsored by EHTHS Girls' Basketball Booster Club

Dates: July 18-21 (9:00am - Noon)

Where: Egg Harbor Township High School

Who: All girls entering grades 3rd-8th

Cost: $125 per girl, $100 per girl for siblings

Instructors: Current High School Basketball Staff and Varsity Players

All attendees will receive a camp t-shirt at the end of the week and have the opportunity to win additional gear throughout the week!

For more information/to register contact EHTHS Girls' Varsity Basketball Coach Adam Swift at swifta@eht.k12.nj.us.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News