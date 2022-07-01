Egg Harbor Township Lady Eagles' Basketball Camp
Sponsored by EHTHS Girls' Basketball Booster Club
Dates: July 18-21 (9:00am - Noon)
Where: Egg Harbor Township High School
Who: All girls entering grades 3rd-8th
Cost: $125 per girl, $100 per girl for siblings
Instructors: Current High School Basketball Staff and Varsity Players
All attendees will receive a camp t-shirt at the end of the week and have the opportunity to win additional gear throughout the week!
For more information/to register contact EHTHS Girls' Varsity Basketball Coach Adam Swift at swifta@eht.k12.nj.us.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com