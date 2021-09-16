Egg Harbor Township History: Shipbuilding in EHT

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The photo, taken from “Sketches of Egg Harbor Township,” shows a schooner under construction that was similar to the ones built at the Israel Smith shipyard on the English Creek, which leads into the Great Egg Harbor River. From the 1860s to the late 1880s, many two- and three-masted schooners were built at this location, as well as Bargaintown, Mays Landing, Somers Point and other towns. After 1900, the days of shipbuilding were fading as railroads carried freight faster and less expensive. The last schooner was built in Egg Harbor Township in 1895.