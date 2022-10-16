Egg Harbor Township history notes

The early Bargaintown school was built in 1873.

The school was used for area children when all eight grades were taught in one room by one teacher. It was also used as Bargaintown Grange Hall #213, where farmers could hold their meetings since farming was the livelihood for many township families.

Later, the building became Township Hall for the Egg Harbor Township government. In 1971, phase one of the new municipal building was finished. In 1979, phase two was nearly complete, so the historic building was set to be demolished.

The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum, located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Call 609-813-2002.