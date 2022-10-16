 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Egg Harbor Township history notes

  • 0
101622-pac-hom-history.jpeg

The early Bargaintown school, built in 1873, on the far left.

 Lynn Wood, provided

The early Bargaintown school was built in 1873.

The school was used for area children when all eight grades were taught in one room by one teacher. It was also used as Bargaintown Grange Hall #213, where farmers could hold their meetings since farming was the livelihood for many township families.

Later, the building became Township Hall for the Egg Harbor Township government. In 1971, phase one of the new municipal building was finished. In 1979, phase two was nearly complete, so the historic building was set to be demolished.

The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum, located at 6647 West Jersey Ave., is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays or by appointment. Call 609-813-2002.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News