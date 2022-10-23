 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township history notes

Egg Harbor Township history notes

102322-pac-hom-ehthistoryphoto.jpeg

The Cardiff School, circa 1950. The photo courtesy of Howard Trueland.

 Lynn Wood, provided

The Cardiff School, as seen circa 1950. Students would look forward to a visit from the Atlantic County Bookmobile that would make regular trips to area schools in Egg Harbor Township. The truck is seen here in back of the Cardiff School. Notice the popular saddle shoes worn by the girls during this time.

