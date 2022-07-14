Egg Harbor Township High School Graduation 2022

The 2022 graduating class of Egg Harbor Township High School received their diplomas in a ceremony on June 24.
TOP 5 GRADUATES
1. Brian Zheng: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, majoring in computer science
2. Kevin Lin: University of Pennsylvania, majoring in finance
3. Mahathir Khan: University of Rochester, majoring in STEM
4. Ally Seiverd: University of Florida, majoring in biochemistry
5. Sheikh Mahmud: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, majoring in biochemistry
