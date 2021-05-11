Egg Harbor Township has a vaccination rate of 44%, What is your town's rate?

Egg Harbor Township has a complete vaccine rate of 44% among all ages, according to state records.
According to state records, approximately 418,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.
Around the state, 8,010,461 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,652,487 doses to New Jersey residents and 357,974 doses to non-residents. Additionally, 3,468,784 New Jersey residents are now fully vaccinated and 162,349 non-residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 3,631,133.
In Atlantic County, about 229,411 doses have been administered; about 89,498 have been administered in Cape May and 99,448 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
