 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township has a vaccination rate of 44%, What is your town's rate?
0 comments
top story

Egg Harbor Township has a vaccination rate of 44%, What is your town's rate?

WHO: Europe has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths (copy)
STR

Health care professionals from across Virginia answer questions about vaccinations for COVID.in this Department of Health video.

Egg Harbor Township has a complete vaccine rate of 44% among all ages, according to state records.  

Click here to find what your town's vaccination is. 

According to state records, approximately 418,357 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Monday morning.

Around the state, 8,010,461 of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 7,652,487 doses to New Jersey residents and 357,974 doses to non-residents. Additionally, 3,468,784 New Jersey residents are now fully vaccinated and 162,349 non-residents have been fully vaccinated for a total of 3,631,133.

In Atlantic County, about 229,411 doses have been administered; about 89,498 have been administered in Cape May and 99,448 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News