Egg Harbor Township girls 57, Lower Cape May 25

Averie Harding scored 19 for the Eagles, who improved to 4-1 with their fourth straight win. Lyla Brown (11 points) and Amelia Zinckgraf (14 points) also sparked EHT.
LCMR 5 1 12 7 - 25
EHT 13 18 11 15 - 57
EHT: Brown 11, A. Zinckgraf 14, Harding 19, K. Zinckgra 8, Keenan 1, Derbyshire 2, Weiss 2
LCMR: McGuigun 10, Donahue 3, Ridgway 3, Serrano 4, Vogt 5
