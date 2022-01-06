 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township girls 57, Lower Cape May 25
Averie Harding scored 19 for the Eagles, who improved to 4-1 with their fourth straight win. Lyla Brown (11 points) and Amelia Zinckgraf (14 points) also sparked EHT.

LCMR 5 1 12 7 - 25

EHT 13 18 11 15 - 57

EHT: Brown 11, A. Zinckgraf 14, Harding 19, K. Zinckgra 8, Keenan 1, Derbyshire 2, Weiss 2

LCMR: McGuigun 10, Donahue 3, Ridgway 3, Serrano 4, Vogt 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
