Egg Harbor Township girls 45, Oakcrest 37

The Eagles won their fourth straight to improve to 9-6.
Lyla Brown (15 points) and Kara Wilson (14 points) sparked EHT. Mumu Scott led Oakcrest with 11.
Oakcrest 15 3 4 5 – 27
Egg Harbor Township14 12 6 13 - 45
