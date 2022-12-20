Egg Harbor Township girls 40, Atlantic Christian 31

Averie Harding scored 18 of her game-high 120 in the first half for EHT. Lyla Brown scored all 10 of her points in the second half for the winning Eagles.
AC 9 5 6 11 - 31
EHT 9 15 9 7 - 40
Atlantic Christian - Noble 11, Evangelina 5, Flynn 8, Kelley 3, Costello 4
EHT - Brown 10, Kraybill 6, Dodd 2, Harding 20, Keenan 2
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today