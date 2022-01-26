 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township girls 36, Middle Township 33
Egg Harbor Township girls 36, Middle Township 33

Kierstyn Zinckgraf (10 points) and Amelia Zinckgraf (8 points) sparked EHT. Eagles freshmen Lyla Brown and Ava Kraybill scored 7 points each. Jada Elston led Middle with 18 points.

EHT improved to 8-6.

Middle Township 12 4 7 10 – 33

EHT 10 7 8 11 - 36

