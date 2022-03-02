Egg Harbor Township bayfront lot fills the bill for life on the water with perpetually spectacular views

A love for life on the water sparked a career opportunity that Chris Jazmin took advantage of in Florida, and also triggered the difficult decision to sell a waterfront lot in South Jersey that he bought with the intention of building his retirement home there.

Located at 18 O’Byrne Drive in a bayfront section of Egg Harbor Township called Anchorage Poynt, the 60- by 100-foot lot is on a secluded, quarter-mile loop accessed off of Longport-Somers Point Boulevard. The lot frontage faces a huge expanse of marshland and a state-controlled wildlife-management area, which guarantees that nothing will ever infringe on any future home’s natural, pristine vantage point.

“I originally bought it (about 15 years ago) to retire there, and was looking forward to sitting on the front porch and enjoying those views,” says Jazmin, a private boat captain by trade.

Jazmin had been living in a condominium that is part of the Harbour Cove Marina complex in nearby Somers Point. He took his kayak out for a paddle across Ship Channel — part of the Great Egg Harbor Bay between Ocean City and Somers Point — and steered into the cove area that constitutes Anchorage Poynt.

“I went down into that creek and thought ‘This is a pretty cool spot right here,’ and saw an open lot with a for-sale sign on it,” Jazmin says. “I thought ‘Well, this is destiny.’ Later that day I took a drive over and, long story short, I fell in love with it.

“I was far from retiring, and still am, but I saw this as a good investment and something worth holding onto, and I did for a number of years,” he adds. “I went so far as to have some preliminary drawings made up for the home that I was considering building on the lot.

“One of the things I love most about it is being able to see the Atlantic City and Ocean City skylines, and knowing that with nothing but wetlands in front of it, it’s impossible to build on that view.”

Jazmin says that another key selling point, particularly to any professional captain or avid ocean-going boater, is being able to see the mouth of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet (between Longport and Ocean City) from the property, and getting a handle on how calm or turbulent conditions might be before venturing out by boat.

“Knowing the status of the inlet even before you leave the dock is a huge benefit to a boater,” he says.

When opportunity knocked in Florida’s West Palm Beach, Jazmin’s plans for his future retirement shifted along with his new home base. He says he knows he will miss the life that might have been in Anchorage Poynt.

“On Fourth of July weekend of the year I bought it, some friends and I had an impromptu party on the lot, and we were able to see five different fireworks displays, including as far down as Avalon,” Jazmin says. “That was a lot of fun, and I know I’m going to miss that sort of thing.”

O'Bryne Drive is quick trip to a slew of popular dining-and-entertainment hot spots in Somers Point, among them Charlie’s, Gregory’s and the Anchorage Tavern (three venerable pubs occasionally dubbed “The Beermuda Triangle” by locals), the Crab Trap, Clancy’s By the Bay, and Josie Kelly’s Public House, which famously serves up craft beers made at the nearby Somers Point Brewing Company.

For about the last three decades during the summer, the William Morrow Municipal Beach Park on the Somers Point bayfront has been hosting its famed Friday Night Music Series, which boasts some of the biggest names in the music industry. Other esteemed entertainment establishments just a short hop away include the Ocean City Music Pier (offering top-shelf acts year-round since 1928) and the Gateway Playhouse (built in 1910; renovated in 2017) that features popular musicals, plays, concerts and revue shows year-round in Somers Point.

For more information about this exceptional waterfront lot, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula A. Hartman at 609-487-7234, or at the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-822-4200. Or email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com.