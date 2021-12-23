Egg Harbor Township 95, Atlantic Christian 47

Carlos Lopez scored 31 as EHT improved to 4-0.
AC – A. Glancy 10, Sanchez 1, S. Glancy 15, Gibbs 17, Dawkins 2, Lewis 2
EHT- Muhammad 5, Glenn 14, Ford 4, Wiggins 2, Colon 13, Reyes 15, Bullock 9, Lopez 31
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today