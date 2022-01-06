 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egg Harbor Township 85, Cedar Creek 81
0 Comments

Egg Harbor Township 85, Cedar Creek 81

  • 0

Carlos Lopez scored 35 as the undefeated Eagles improved to 8-0. DJ Germann added 19 for EHT.

Ramar Cook Jones led Cedar Creek with 23. The Pirates are 1-4

CK-Burrell 6, Cruse 18, Snyder 14, Cook Jones 23, Anderson 14

EHT-Germann 19, Glenn 10, Colon 10, Reyes 5, Bullock 2, Holliday 4, Lopez 35

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News