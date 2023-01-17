Egg Harbor Township 84, Wildwood Catholic 49

DJ Germann scored 21, including his 1,000th career point for EHT, which improved to 12-3. Germann now has 1,009 career points.
Jay-Nelly Reyes had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for EHT.
Justin Harper led Wildwood Catholic with 19.
Wildwood Catholic 10 11 22 6 - 49
Egg Harbor Township 24 20 16 24 - 84
WC-Kane 2, Dunner 6, Harper 19, Bean 1, Walker 2, Jackson 2, Weaver 2, McGrath 11, Russell 4
EHT- Germann 21, Elliot 13, Moore 2, Karp 3, Wilkins 13, Dixon 7, JN Reyes 19, Holliday 2, Rando 2, Ford 2