Egg Harbor Township 81, Oakcrest 42
EHT (11-1) clinched the Cape-Atlantic League North Division with

the victory.

Carlos Lopez led EHT with 32 points. Isaiah Glenn added 14

EHT 20 22 29 10 – 81

Oakcrest 11 15 7 9 – 42

EHT – D. Germann 3, Glenn 14, Reyes 9, Brock 8, J. Germann 2, Bullock 2, Rando 3, Lopez 32, Dodd 8

OK – Fowler 4, Hamler 1, O’Brien 4, Casanova 12, Wall 4, O’Brien 15

Breaking News