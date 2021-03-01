Egg Harbor Township 81, Oakcrest 42

EHT (11-1) clinched the Cape-Atlantic League North Division with
the victory.
Carlos Lopez led EHT with 32 points. Isaiah Glenn added 14
EHT 20 22 29 10 – 81
Oakcrest 11 15 7 9 – 42
EHT – D. Germann 3, Glenn 14, Reyes 9, Brock 8, J. Germann 2, Bullock 2, Rando 3, Lopez 32, Dodd 8
OK – Fowler 4, Hamler 1, O’Brien 4, Casanova 12, Wall 4, O’Brien 15
