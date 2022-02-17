 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township (8) at Mainland Regional (1)

Egg Harbor Township (8) at Mainland Regional (1)

4 p.m. Friday

EHT makes its first CAL Tournament appearance. The Eagles (15-7) have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 games. Senior forward Amelia Zinckgraf averages 10.1 points. Freshman Lyla Brown starts at point guard. Mainland Regional has won one CAL Tournament title in its six previous tournament appearances. The Mustangs (20-2) are ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland relies on senior guard Camryn Dirkes and senior center Kaitlyn Boggs along with a talented group of freshman and sophomores.

