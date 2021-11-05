Egg Harbor Township 8 (7), Cherokee (2) 37 - FINAL

Michael Muckensturm rushed 70 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter to give Cherokee a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Chiefs recovered a fumble that gave them a 14-0 lead. Muckensturm caught a pass before halftime, extending the Chiefs' lead to 24-0.

EHT (7-4) scored on the second-half kickoff, then converted the two-point play to cut its deficit to 24-8. But Trent Osborn caught a pass later in the third quarter to extend Cherokee's lead to 31-8. The Chiefs' Holden Wolfort caught a TD with 7 minutes, 7 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Cherokee (6-2) will play the winner of sixth-seeded Eastern Regional and third-seeded North Brunswick in the semifinals

