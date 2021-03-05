 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 77, Lacey Township 71
Carlos Lopez scored 36 for the Eagles, who improved to 13-1. D.J. Germann added 20 points, five assists and four steals for EHT. Ahmad Brock grabbed 12 rebounds.

Carson Howard scored 30 and grabbed 14 rebounds for Lacey.

Lacey 14 15 17 25 – 71

EHT 21 15 21 20 – 77

LT -Zuccarelli 2, Bowles 2, Venturoso 16, Buxton 12, Howard 30, Tracey 9

EHT – D. Germann 20, Glenn 7, Brock 4, Lopez 36, Dodd 10

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
