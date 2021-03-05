Egg Harbor Township 77, Lacey Township 71

Carlos Lopez scored 36 for the Eagles, who improved to 13-1. D.J. Germann added 20 points, five assists and four steals for EHT. Ahmad Brock grabbed 12 rebounds.
Carson Howard scored 30 and grabbed 14 rebounds for Lacey.
Lacey 14 15 17 25 – 71
EHT 21 15 21 20 – 77
LT -Zuccarelli 2, Bowles 2, Venturoso 16, Buxton 12, Howard 30, Tracey 9
EHT – D. Germann 20, Glenn 7, Brock 4, Lopez 36, Dodd 10
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today