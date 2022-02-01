 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 74, Cedar Creek 52
Anthony Colon scored 21 for EHT, which improved to 15-1.

Ramar Cook led Cedar Creek with 17.

EHT 17 12 22 23 – 74

Cedar Creek 8 18 8 18 – 52

EHT-Germann 9, Glenn 11, Ford 3, Colon 21, Reyes 11, Bullock 6, Holliday 2, Lopez 11

CK-Burrell 8, Cruse 2, Snyder 6, Cook 17, Valentin 11, Nunez 2, Marano 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
