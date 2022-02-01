Egg Harbor Township 74, Cedar Creek 52

Anthony Colon scored 21 for EHT, which improved to 15-1.
Ramar Cook led Cedar Creek with 17.
EHT 17 12 22 23 – 74
Cedar Creek 8 18 8 18 – 52
EHT-Germann 9, Glenn 11, Ford 3, Colon 21, Reyes 11, Bullock 6, Holliday 2, Lopez 11
CK-Burrell 8, Cruse 2, Snyder 6, Cook 17, Valentin 11, Nunez 2, Marano 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today