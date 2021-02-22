Egg Harbor Township 71, Absegami 23

Carlos Lopez led EHT with 19. D.J. Germann added 14 for the winners, who improved to 7-1.
EHT 14 19 17 21 – 71
Absegami 5 6 12 0 – 23
EHT: D. Germann 14, Glenn 6, Muhammad 3, Nelly-Reyes 4, Brock 4, Mirville 2, J. Germann 2, Bullock 4, Rando 5, Lopez 19, Dodd 8
AB: Anthaway 4, Joseph 2, Bacdino 8, Durham 8, Cook 1
