Egg Harbor Township 70, Holy Spirit 36

Jamil Wilkins led EHT with 15.
EHT 9 17 24 20 - 70
Holy Spirit 10 5 10 11 - 36
EHT - Wilkins 15, Elliot 9, Germann 1, 6, JN Reyes 13, JD Reyes 2, Ford 8, Dixon 6
HS- Llanos 2, Roseborough 16, Legette 3, Arici 7, Coles 3, Burns 2
