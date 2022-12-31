 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 68, Frankford PA 44

DJ Germann sparkled with the winning Eagles with 25 points in this Boardwalk Basketball Classic game. EHT improved to 6-1.

EHT 16 21 16 15 - 68

Frankford 16 8 13 7 - 44

EHT - Germann 25, Elliot 16, Wilkins 8, Reyes 14, Rando 5

