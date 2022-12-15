 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 66, Wildwood Catholic 63

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored six points in overtime to spark EHT. The Eagles blocked a desperation 3-pointer by Wildwood Catholic at the buzzer.

EHT gerd DJ Germann sank the front end of a one-and-one foul shot with 6.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

EHT outscored the Crusaders 12-9 in overtime.

Germann led the Eagles with 28 points. Reyes had 14 and Jamil Wilkins chipped in with 13 for EHT.

Wildwood Catholic trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter. EHT is ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11.

EHT-Germann, 28, Elliot 5, Wilkins 13, Reyes 14, Rando 6

WC-Kates 10, Harper 20, Bean 5, Walker 14, Jackson 14

