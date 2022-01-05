 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Harbor Township 66, Hammonton 56
Egg Harbor Township 66, Hammonton 56

Carlos Lopez scored 23 to lead the winning Eagles, who improved to 7-0.

DJ Germann added 18. Kenny Smith and Jaron Hill each scored 17 for Hammonton

Ham-Lowe 2, Andoloro 14, Delaney 6, Hill 17, Smith 17

EHT-D. Germann 18, Glenn 6, Colon 13, Reyes 5, Lopez 23

