Egg Harbor Township 64, St. Joseph 62

Jamil Wilkins led EHT with 20. Jay-Nelly Reyes added 16 for the Eagles, who improved to 17-4.

Jake Karp sparked EHT with his defense. EHT played without senior standout guard DJ Germann, who was out with a stomach bug.

Devin Theophile scored 17 for St. Joe (11-9).

