Egg Harbor Township 64, St. Joseph 62

Jamil Wilkins led EHT with 20. Jay-Nelly Reyes added 16 for the Eagles, who improved to 17-4.
Jake Karp sparked EHT with his defense. EHT played without senior standout guard DJ Germann, who was out with a stomach bug.
Devin Theophile scored 17 for St. Joe (11-9).
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
